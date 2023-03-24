Barron Ryan’s Live on Virginia This Morning 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we got to enjoy some live music on the show! Our friend, Barron Ryan, one half of Ryan & Ryan joined us with two selections and details regarding his performance tonight at the Perkinson Center at 7:30 p.m. For more information on his next performance , visit his website.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 12:58:22-04
