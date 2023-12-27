Baked Rockfish Fillets w/ Creamy Pancetta Pan Sauce 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Food Service Director at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg joined us to share his Rockfish Fillet recipe! For more information, visit the Spring Arbor of Williamsburg website.

Recipe Summary

Prep: 10 mins / Cook: 35 mins / Total: 45 mins / Servings: 4 / Yield: 1 per serving

Ingredients

4- 8oz rockfish filets

2 tbsp grapeseed oil

4 tbsp butter, divided

Juice of 1 lemon

½ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp minced parsley

Creamy Pancetta Pan Sauce

1 tbsp Unsalted Butter

1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp shallots, finely chopped

1 bunch fresh thyme sprigs

2 tbsp white wine

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup pancetta (diced)

¼ cup Grated 100% Parmesan Cheese

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400F degrees. Pat fish dry with paper towels. Season fish with salt and pepper. In a large skillet pan, add grapeseed oil on medium-high heat. Place flesh side down in the pan to get a nice sear on the fish. Let the filets sear for 1-1/2 minutes or until they are golden brown on the flesh only. Add two tablespoons of the butter and let melt.

2. Remove pan from heat adding juice of a lemon

3. Prepare a baking sheet or dish with parchment paper and add the fish. Remove fish from the skillet and lay fillets on the skin side down, adding the remaining butter on top with the parsley. Bake for 8-10 minutes, fish should be still flaky and cooked through. Place fish on the side to rest.

4. Meanwhile, in the large skillet, melt butter over medium heat; add garlic and shallots, and sauté for 1 minute or until lightly browned, finish with 4 fresh thyme sprigs. Add pancetta and sauté for 20 minutes. Add wine, bring to boil, and stir until most of the liquid has evaporated. Stir in cream; bring to boil and stir in ¼ cup of parmesan cheese. Reduce heat and simmer gently, stirring often, for about 3 minutes or until slightly thickened.

5. Pour sauce over fish fillets and enjoy!

