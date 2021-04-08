“Bake a Difference” with the Next Move Program and Tablespoons Bakery

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Next Move Program is a local program supporting young adults with special needs. Today, Elizabeth Redford, Executive & Co-Founder and, Kelsey Dunn, Director of Education are here to share more information about the non-profit and their newest campaign to support Tablespoons Bakery and the Mission of the Next Move Program, “Bake a Difference”. To learn more, visit the Next Move Program and Tablespoons Bakery websites.

