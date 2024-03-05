Avoid scams with these tips from AARP

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shannon Abell of AARP stopped by to share his insight on the topic. Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetworkor call the AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 15:26:21-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Shannon Abell of AARP stopped by to share his insight on the topic. Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetworkor call the AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.