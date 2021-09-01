Avoid eviction with the help of the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society

RICHMOND, Va. -- Many families and individuals around our state are facing eviction due to the financial crisis going on in our country. Martin Wegbreit, Director of Litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society joins our show to share his insight and recommendations for tenants who may be facing eviction. The Central Virginia Legal Aid Society is located at 101 West Broad Street, Suite 101, in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-200-6046 or visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CENTRAL VIRGINIA LEGAL AID SOCIETY*}