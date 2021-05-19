Author Valerie James Abbott on her new book Padapillo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our Evanne Armour spoke with local storyteller, advocate and author Valerie James Abbott about her debut book, Padapillo.

Inspired by her family’s own story, Padapillo follows the journey of a young family as they discover and comes to terms with their child’s unforeseen, mystery hearing loss.

Click here to learn more about Valerie James Abbott and where you can get a copy of Padapillo.

And you can celebrate the launch of the new book at a happy hour event Tuesday, May 25 from 4:30 to 6:00pm at Tarrant’s West. Click here for more information. Tickets are limited and will not be available at the door.

