Author Matthew Blake chats about his new mystery 'Anna O'

RICHMOND, Va. -- What if your nightmares weren’t really nightmares at all?

Author Matthew Blake sits down with our Evanne Armour to talk about his debut novel, "Anna O."

In the twisty mystery, 25-year-old Anna Ogilvy stabs two people to death with no apparent motive — and hasn’t woken up since. The story follows the court case, tabloids and psychology of the rare crime.

Blake shares with us his inspiration for the plot, more about the writing process and what we can expect from him next.

