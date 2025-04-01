Watch Now
Author Christina Shawn shares new book ‘And Then Came You’

It will be released April 22, 2025.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Local children’s book author Christina Shawn stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to talk about her latest book, “And Then Came You: When Families Grow, Love Grows Too.” The book will be released April 22. Click here to visit Christina’s website.

Upcoming Events:

April 26 - 11am-1pm @ Book People (storytime & book signing)

April 30 - 10am @ The Bunny Hive Richmond (storytime / craft / book signing)

May 3 - 11am @ bbgb (storytime & book signing)

May 6 - 10:30am @ The Mom Walk (storytime & book signing)

May 9 - 10am @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (storytime / craft / book signing)

May 22 - 10:30am @ FIT4MOM Richmond (after-workout storytime & book signing)

June 18 - 10am @ Fort PURE Play (read and play event)

