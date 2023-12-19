Attend the upcoming 2023 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival  

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2023 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival is right around the corner! Janine Bell of the Elegba Folklore Society spoke with us about what you can expect from this year’s celebration.

It’s one of the largest Kwanzaa events on the east coast. This year’s theme is “Legacy as Balance.”

Planned features include a candle lighting, special performances, a keynote speaker, The African Market, The Nia Sessions, Watoto Kwanzaa for children and Kuzinduka Healing Collective.

It’s happening Saturday, December 30 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Greater Richmond Convention Center in Exhibit Hall B.

Tickets are $6 for advanced general admission or $7 at the door. They are $5 for students (12-18) and seniors (65+) in advance or $6 at the door. The event is free for children under 12.

Organizers are also looking for more volunteers to participate.

