Attaining our health and wellness goals in 2024

Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 13:19:27-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Health and wellness is top of mind at the top of the year. Jennifer Scherer, Certified Personal Trainer & Owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, and Tracie Massey, Fitness Coach and Trainer walked us through a few ways we can prioritize our health going into the year.

Fredericksburg Fitness Studio offers personalized plans that include fitness and nutrition to help you achieve your wellness goals. To learn more about Jennifer and Fredericksburg Fitness studio, please visit this website or look for them on Facebook and Instagram.

