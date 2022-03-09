Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Atavistic Memories: The Studio Furniture of Sam Forrest

Sharon Aponte, Executive Director of The Branch Museum, shares the details of a retrospective exhibition of Sam Forrest's work happening through April 17th at the museum.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 11:40:28-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sam Forrest, a Richmond area furniture maker and native of Matthews, devoted more than 50 years to his craft. Sharon Aponte, Executive Director of The Branch Museum, shares the details of a retrospective exhibition of his work happening through April 17th at the museum. Forrest’s prolific body of work reflects his experience growing up on the water in Matthews. The exhibit presents 38 remarkable pieces that are all fully functional works of art. To plan your visit to The Branch Museum or find out more about this special exhibit, check out Branchmuseum.org.

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!