Atavistic Memories: The Studio Furniture of Sam Forrest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sam Forrest, a Richmond area furniture maker and native of Matthews, devoted more than 50 years to his craft. Sharon Aponte, Executive Director of The Branch Museum, shares the details of a retrospective exhibition of his work happening through April 17th at the museum. Forrest’s prolific body of work reflects his experience growing up on the water in Matthews. The exhibit presents 38 remarkable pieces that are all fully functional works of art. To plan your visit to The Branch Museum or find out more about this special exhibit, check out Branchmuseum.org .

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website , Instagram , or Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

