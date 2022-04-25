RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s still time to sign up for the ASK 5K & Fun Walk! It’s happening Saturday, April 30th at The Diamond.

ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation is Central Virginia’s largest and most comprehensive provider of support and services for children with cancer and their families.

The pre-race tailgate is from 8 to 10 a.m. The 5K kicks off at 10 a.m. and the post-race festival will go until 12 p.m. inside the ballpark. There will be activities, live music, snacks, awards, a photobooth, characters and mascots, and the inspiring Kourageous Kids Victory Lap around the bases.

Registration includes a participant t-shirt, finisher's medal, ticket to the Flying Squirrels home game on May 7th, and best of all helps to make life better for children with cancer in our community.

Click here to register — and Virginia This Morning viewers can use the promo code CBSWALK to receive $5 off.