ARISTOTLE® Multi-Cancer Test Panel

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stage Zero Life Sciences has developed an innovative blood test to detect cancers in early stages. James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of Stage Zero Life Sciences, tells Cory more about the multi-cancer test panel that simultaneously screens for many cancers from a single blood sample. Stage Zero Life Sciences Laboratory is located at 8751 Park Central Drive, Suite 200, Richmond, VA 23227. You can call toll-free at 1-855-420-7140 or find out more at www.stagezerolifesciences.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY STAGE ZERO LIFE SCIENCES*}

