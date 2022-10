RICHMOND, Va. --Reforest RVA is excited to plant over 1000 trees in our area. Today, Evan Silverstein, President of Colonial Floors of Va stopped by to share more about the project and how you can help. Take part in the event happening October 15th-23rd. For more information, visit RichmondToolBank.com.

{*COLONIAL FLOORS OF VA PROUDLY SPONSORING REFOREST RVA AS PART OF ARBOR DAY RVA SERIES OF EVENTS*}