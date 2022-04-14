Watch
April is National Social Security Month

Jeremy Shipp, RICP®, CFP®,CLU®, WMCP® of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC., tells Jessica more about what Social Security is and what it is not.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 10:48:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Now is a great time to learn more about Social Security programs that can help secure your future. Jeremy Shipp, RICP®, CFP®,CLU®, WMCP® of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC., tells Jessica more about what Social Security is and what it is not. Jeremy advises that you should check your Social Security account for accuracy before you are ready to claim your benefits. For more information on Jeremy and Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. visit their website.

