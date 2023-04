RICHMOND, Va. -- April is Donate Life month and a great time to learn more about organ donation.

Dr. David Bruno, interim chair at VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, joined us to discuss the importance of living donation, why it's preferred and how we can get involved to help save someone's life. Henry Chambers, a living liver donor, also shared his experience.

To learn more about VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center, please click here.

