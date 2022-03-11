Apple Clafouti!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our great friend Mary Rapoport from Virginia Egg Board brings us a delicious apple dish!
Find more delicious egg recipes at www.virginiaeggcouncil.org.
Batter:
4 eggs
1 cup milk or half and half
4 T. butter, melted, plus 1T. butter to grease pie plate
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup sugar
½ tsp. salt
Put all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth; set aside. Place 1 T. butter in a 10” pie plate and melt in oven preheated to 400°, greasing sides of plate.
Apples:
3 T. unsalted butter
4 tart apples (like Granny Smith), peeled, cored, and sliced
½ cup plus 1 tsp. sugar
3 T. Rum flavoring (or a combination of your favorite flavors) or fruit flavored brandy
Ground cinnamon
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add apples, ½ cup of the sugar and flavoring or brandy and cook until crisp/tender and glazed over.
Finishing:
Pour half batter into hot pie plate with melted butter; arrange warm apple slices over batter (reserve juices); pour remaining batter over apples. Sprinkle 1 tsp. sugar and a little cinnamon over batter and bake until golden and set in the center, 25 – 30 minutes.
Drizzle with warm reserved apple juices and some ice cream.
Serves 6 – 8
Adapted from Saveur