Apple Clafouti!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our great friend Mary Rapoport from Virginia Egg Board brings us a delicious apple dish!

Find more delicious egg recipes at www.virginiaeggcouncil.org .

Batter:

4 eggs

1 cup milk or half and half

4 T. butter, melted, plus 1T. butter to grease pie plate

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

½ tsp. salt

Put all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth; set aside. Place 1 T. butter in a 10” pie plate and melt in oven preheated to 400°, greasing sides of plate.

Apples:

3 T. unsalted butter

4 tart apples (like Granny Smith), peeled, cored, and sliced

½ cup plus 1 tsp. sugar

3 T. Rum flavoring (or a combination of your favorite flavors) or fruit flavored brandy

Ground cinnamon

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add apples, ½ cup of the sugar and flavoring or brandy and cook until crisp/tender and glazed over.

Finishing:

Pour half batter into hot pie plate with melted butter; arrange warm apple slices over batter (reserve juices); pour remaining batter over apples. Sprinkle 1 tsp. sugar and a little cinnamon over batter and bake until golden and set in the center, 25 – 30 minutes.

Drizzle with warm reserved apple juices and some ice cream.

Serves 6 – 8

Adapted from Saveur

