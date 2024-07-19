Anthem LemonAid presented by Richmond Ford is underway

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning is honored to take part in the annual LemonAid presented by Richmond Ford campaign. The Children's Hospital Foundation at VCU leads the charge each year to bring awareness and needed funds to help fight childhood cancer.

Today we were joined by Vaughan Clark, special events coordinator at The Children's Hospital Foundation, and Jeanine Kody, owner of Richmond Ford, to talk about the special event and its mission.

LemonAid stands will be all over central Virginia beginning today thorough July 21st. To find a stand, click here.

Stop by our Anthem LemonAid stand outside the WTVR CBS 6 studios TODAY through 7 p.m. to raise money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The stand will be located in front of the station at 3301 W. Broad Street and there will be special guests throughout the day, including your friends from CBS 6 along with area law enforcement and military heroes. Some lucky folks will also get the chance to dunk CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The Children's Hospital Foundation at VCU is located at 1006 E. Marshall St. in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-288-5826 or visit their website. You'll also find them on Facebook on at @childrensatvcu on social media.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANTHEM AND RICHMOND FORD*}