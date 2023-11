RICHMOND, Va. --Joining us today to share more about the drive and how you can get involved is Sara Moncrieff of Puritan Cleaners. Join them for their The Ballpark Warming Party happening Saturday, November 18th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Diamond.

For more information, give them a call at 804-355-5726 or visit their website and Facebook page.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURITAN CLEANERS*}