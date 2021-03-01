“An Unexpected Peril”, a Veronica Speedwell story

RICHMOND, Va. -- Reading is such a great escape in times like these. New York Times Best-Selling Author, Deanna Raybourn introduces her sixth book in her Veronica Speedwell series, “An Unexpected Peril.” The new novel releases Tuesday, March 2nd. Deanna will be participating in a virtual launch party, Monday, March 1st at 6pm hosted by Fountain Bookstore on crowdcast. For more information and to secure your signed copy of the book, visit their website.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 12:54:05-05
