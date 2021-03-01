“An Unexpected Peril”, a Veronica Speedwell story

RICHMOND, Va. -- Reading is such a great escape in times like these. New York Times Best-Selling Author, Deanna Raybourn introduces her sixth book in her Veronica Speedwell series, “An Unexpected Peril.” The new novel releases Tuesday, March 2nd. Deanna will be participating in a virtual launch party, Monday, March 1st at 6pm hosted by Fountain Bookstore on crowdcast. For more information and to secure your signed copy of the book, visit their website.

