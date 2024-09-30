‘An Enchanted Evening: Illuminating the Darkness’ at Bon Secours Violence Response Team 2024 Celebration

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bon Secours Violence Response Team 2024 Celebration will take place Saturday, October 19 at the Science Museum of Virginia from 6-11pm. The theme is "An Enchanted Evening, Illuminating the Darkness.”

Teresa Mueller, event co-chair, and Bonnie Price, administrative director community health - Violence Response Team, visited the studio to share more about what attendees can expect.

The Bon Secours Violence Response Team will benefit from the fundraiser. The team has been a critical resource for victims of abuse for more than 30 years. Its work includes victim advocacy support, community outreach and much more.

Click here for tickets and more information about the event. You can also call 804-287-7700.