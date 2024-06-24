Amy Lacey named co-host of 'Virginia This Morning'

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 announced today the addition of veteran broadcaster Amy Lacey as co-host of “Virginia This Morning,” central Virginia’s only live, local talk and entertainment show.

Amy will join co-host Bill Bevins, meteorologist Tom Patton and a cast of contributors to feature an array of community events, businesses, trending topics of interest, and enjoy various local foods, fashion and fun!

Virginia This Morning airs weekdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

“We are thrilled Amy is joining our team,” said WTVR General Manager Stephen Hayes. “She’s a skilled communicator, but more importantly, a wonderful person. We’re confident Amy’s passion and knowledge of our community is sure to resonate with viewers as they kickstart their day.”

The national and regional award-winning journalist’s on-air career brought her to Richmond in 2004 to serve as an anchor and reporter at WRIC and later VPM.

Most recently, Amy has used her voice to amplify the mission and share stories happening at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Before making her way to Virginia, Amy worked at television stations in Pittsburgh, PA, Joplin, MO/Pittsburg, KS as well as New Bern, NC.

“Twenty years ago, I moved to central Virginia for my career and very quickly realized I found my home, where I would lay a foundation to grow both professionally and personally,” said Amy. “Using my voice to advocate for, educate and entertain this community is a privilege, and I am now honored to have this opportunity to build upon the strong legacy of ‘Virginia This Morning’ with the team.”

In addition to Bill Bevins and Tom Patton, the show’s cast of contributors currently includes Andrias White Murdaugh, Evanne Armour and Kristen Luehrs, among others.

Amy will begin co-hosting the show the week of July 15. She will make an introductory appearance on Monday, June 24.

CBS 6 launched “Virginia This Morning” in October 2006. Torri Strickland is Executive Producer.

Follow the show on Facebook and Instagram. You can also watch on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.