Amy Lacey drops off treats from Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

RICHMOND, Va. -- July is National Ice Cream month — and you know we had to begin celebrating right away!

New Virginia This Morning co-host Amy Lacey surprised Bill and Andrias in studio with treats from Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

They tried a flight of four delicious flavors: Banana Puddin’, Triple Berry Crisp, Non-Dairy Peanut Butter Cookies and Cream and Blue Cow Patty.

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. has two local locations you can visit — Short Pump (12171C W Broad St. Henrico, VA 23233) and The Village (7029 Three Chopt Rd. Richmond, VA 23226). Click here to visit their website.

And be on the lookout for more Amy Lacey on Virginia This Morning as she begins co-hosting the show the week of July 15.