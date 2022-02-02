American Heart Association Hands-Only CPR

Watch
Harold Mayfield of Richmond Ambulance Authority shows us how to perform Hands-Only CPR.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Eighty percent of cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital. Harold Mayfield of Richmond Ambulance Authority shows us how to perform Hands-Only CPR safely and effectively. He walks us through the steps to follow in an emergency. February is National Heart Month and Hands-Only CPR is a great way to Reclaim Your Rhythm. For more information about the American Heart Association, Richmond, please visit their website and follow on social media @AmericanHeartVA.

