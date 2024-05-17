RICHMOND, Va. -- American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery Program supports members of the community who desire to lend a helping hand to those battling cancer and their families. Dee Kannon, Volunteer Driver & Cancer Survivor and Elizabeth Ballard, Senior Development Manager with American Cancer Society joined us to share more. For more information, give them a call at 1-800-227-2345 or visit the website, www.cancer.org/drive.
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 11:00:46-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.