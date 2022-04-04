RICHMOND, Va. -- The Go Red Campaign is coming up! Amber Lee, an American Heart Association Woman of Impact sat down with our Andrias White Murdaugh to share her story and how you can get involved with the Go Red for Women Campaign. The Go Red for Women Luncheon is happening April 21st at 10:30 a.m. at the Hilton Richmond Hotel in Short Pump. For more information, give them a call at 804-747-8334 or visit the website event.gives.goredva.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION*}

