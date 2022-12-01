Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Amazing BOGO 50% OFF deal on windows and doors!

Lucy O’Shields stopped by to tell us all that’s included in Renewal by Andersen's service.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 10:17:55-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- When it comes to replacing windows and doors, homeowners love Renewal by Andersen’s full-service, one-stop-shop business model. Lucy O’Shields stopped by to tell us all that’s included in their service, and you’ll hear from one customer’s experience with Renewal by Andersen.

Now through December 31st, when you buy any window, patio door or entry door, you’ll get 50% off your next one with no money down and no interest for three years.*

To schedule an appointment, call 804-352-3737 or visit VAWindowReplacement.com.

*See website for terms and conditions.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!