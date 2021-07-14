Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen’s 2021 Hometown Heroes

items.[0].videoTitle
Today we are joined by attorney, Amy Whitelaw, and honoree, James Harris who talks about his passion, mission and organization, “Men to Heal”.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 13:23:00-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen, & Allen has been honoring Virginians for the past 12 years who exemplify the values of the law firm: community, family, service, compassion, and care. Today we are joined by attorney, Amy Whitelaw, and honoree, James Harris who talks about his passion, mission and organization, “Men to Heal”.

For more information, give them a call at 804-353-1200 or visit the firm at 1809 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA 23230.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ALLEN, ALLEN, ALLEN, & ALLEN*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.