RICHMOND, Va. -- All Henrico Reads: An evening with Ruth Reichl, author of The Paris Novel is happening March 27 at 7pm at Henrico Sports & Events Center.

Alex Hamby, Assistant Library Director, stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to help preview the event.

It is FREE and open to the public. No registration is required.

All Henrico Reads is a "One Book" reading program encouraging members of the Henrico community to all read the same book or a book along the same topic, then discuss it together.

