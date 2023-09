RICHMOND, Va. -- Bring a wine-tasting experience to your own home. Jana Powell, Founder & Master of Grapes in Training stopped by to share more about the experience. All About the Grapes is based here in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at (804) 277-1161 or visit the website, www.allaboutthegrapes.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ALL ABOUT THE GRAPES*}