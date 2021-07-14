Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Take a Tour and Enjoy Top Designer Homes on Display For Richmond Homearama

items.[0].videoTitle
Bill Bevins sits down with Danna Markland, CEO of the Home Building Association of Richmond who shares a bit more this year’s Richmond Homearama.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 13:24:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Homearama is a one-stop-shop for home decor inspiration, contractors, builders and more. Bill Bevins sits down with Danna Markland, CEO of the Home Building Association of Richmond who shares a bit more this year’s Richmond Homearama.

Visit these show stopping homes July 10th-25th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Summer Lake Community located at 4701 Lake Summer Loop in Mosely, VA. For more information, give them a call at 804-282-0475 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.