'Power of Possibility' expo explores how artificial intelligence is shaping Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 400 business leaders, educators and innovators took part in AI Ready RVA's "Power of Possibility" expo at the Dewey Gottwald Center on Tuesday.

"The night showcased how artificial intelligence is already shaping Richmond’s economy, workforce, and education system—and what’s next for the region’s future...," officials with AI Ready RVA said. "AI is no longer an abstract concept—it’s a transformational force in Richmond’s businesses, classrooms and communities. The Power of Possibility event highlighted how AI is driving economic opportunity, entrepreneurial innovation, and workforce evolution across the region."

WATCH: Upcoming events featuring AI Ready RVA

Upcoming events featuring AI Ready RVA

A panel moderated by WTVR CBS 6 anchor Cheryl Miller highlighted AI’s role in government, business and education.

The panel featured Richmond Mayor Dr. Danny Avula, Capital One's VP of Machine Learning Engineering Miriam Friedel, VCU College of Engineering Senior Associate Dean Erdem Topsakal and Virginia Economic Development Partnership Cybersecurity & Software Director Emily Bohm.

The event featured interactive exhibits offering real-world applications, from business automation to AI-driven cybersecurity to creative innovation.

If you missed the event, click here for more information about upcoming events.