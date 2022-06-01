Age My Way: Robert Allan Johnson

RICHMOND, Va. -- Older adults in the City of Richmond enrich the communities in which they live, play, volunteer, lead, mentor, work and raise their families. Just as each community is unique so are the older adults who live and age within them. This year’s theme for Older Americans Month - “Age My Way” embodies the idea that everyone is unique and there is not a “right or “wrong” way to age. Aging is as diverse as the communities where our older adults are aging.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging and Disability Services will feature each week older adults who are engaged and playing vital roles within their communities. Beyond the health benefits of aging in place or within communities, older adults can provide infinite wisdom, historical perspective and tend to volunteer more than any other group which helps persons of all ages.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging & Disability Services strives to promote independence and enhance the dignity of Richmond’s older adults, individuals with disabilities and their families through a community-based system of opportunities, services and protections; to ready younger generations to enjoy their later years; and to help society and government plan and prepare for the changing demographics.

Older Americans Month is led by the Administration on Aging, part of the Administration for Community Living.

Join us as we highlight older adults who are entrepreneurs, civically involved, working and staying active in the City of Richmond.

Centenarian, Robert Allan Johnson, Sr., was near Terre Haute, Indiana in 1921. His mother was a teacher and his father was an English coal miner who after fighting in WWI for the Americans, became a citizen. Bob was one of two children and went on to serve in the Navy during WWII. After marrying his wife, Esther, Bob graduated from Butler University with a degree in journalism. After working in Journalism, Bob worked as a dispatcher for a trucking company. He and his wife had two children, Linda and Robert, Jr.

After their kids were grown, Bob and his wife went on many adventures all over the country as “hunters” of rocks and minerals. Both creatives and artists in their own right, they turned the polished stones into beautiful jewelry. Bob followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by becoming an avid gardener. His son, Robert, Jr. now carries this tradition into the fourth generation! Since Bob never tired of learning something new, after retirement, he took up woodcarving, creating lovely carved birds and Santas that his wife lovingly painted along with gorgeous wood canes. While pursuing all these creative endeavors, Bob continued with his first lifelong creative love -writing. He has journaled throughout his entire life and has written boxes full of short stories and essays.

At 100, when asked what he is most proud of, aside from his family, he said,”Getting Old.” He still enjoys spending time with his family including 6 grandchildren (Scott, Evan, Brian, Laura, Jed and Brendan) and 7 great grandchildren (Elena, Ajia, Isis, Lawson, Oliver, June and George.)

Bob is truly a Renaissance Man and is proof that keeping active and engaged is the best way to keep healthy and enjoy your life.

Bob’s portrait will be featured on one of two new huge 12 story banners that will be hung on City Hall aimed at Transforming Perspectives on Aging by highlighting the amazing lives of older adults in our community.

{*THIS ‘AGE MY WAY’ SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF RICHMOND OFFICE OF AGING AND DISABILITY SERVICES*}