Age My Way: Raleigh and Jean Carr

RICHMOND, Va. -- Older adults in the City of Richmond enrich the communities in which they live, play, volunteer, lead, mentor, work and raise their families. Just as each community is unique so are the older adults who live and age within them. This year’s theme for Older Americans Month - “Age My Way” embodies the idea that everyone is unique and there is not a “right or “wrong” way to age. Aging is as diverse as the communities where our older adults are aging.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging and Disability Services will feature each week older adults who are engaged and playing vital roles within their communities. Beyond the health benefits of aging in place or within communities, older adults can provide infinite wisdom, historical perspective and tend to volunteer more than any other group which helps persons of all ages.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging & Disability Services strives to promote independence and enhance the dignity of Richmond’s older adults, individuals with disabilities and their families through a community-based system of opportunities, services and protections; to ready younger generations to enjoy their later years; and to help society and government plan and prepare for the changing demographics.

Older Americans Month is led by the Administration on Aging, part of the Administration for Community Living.

Join us as we highlight older adults who are entrepreneurs, civically involved, working and staying active in the City of Richmond.

Raleigh and Jean Carr moved to the City of Richmond 60 years ago from Brookneal, Virginia. They were high school sweet hearts who had both lived and worked on their families' farms. Mr. Carr arrived with five dollars in his pocket and began working for Ralston Purina Feed where he continued for fourteen years. Mr. Carr began also to work part-time at a gas station where he pumped gas, cleaned and learned basic mechanical work and he also began to take classes. Mrs. Carr was hired as a book keeper for Home Beneficial Insurance Company.

In 1970 Mr. Carr became co-owner of a Texaco Gas Station located on Broad Rock Blvd. Today Raleigh and Jean Carr are sole proprietors and have worked together in what is now Carr Texaco Station for the past 48 years when Mrs. Carr began to work there as well. Their business is open six days per week, opening at 6:30 am, closed only on Sunday. They have lived in their home in the neighborhood where their business is for 58 years. Mr. Carr has been President of the Broad Rock Blvd. Merchants Association for 35 years. They have 2 adult children and 2 grandchildren.

Mr. & Mrs. Carr are active participants in the 8th District where they live, lending their business as a location for Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday giveaways for residents in the community.

Raleigh and Jean Carr together are demonstrating the theme “Age My Way” as they live, work, volunteer and remain civically engaged in their community. When asked what advice they would give younger generations they say, “whatever you want to achieve, you have to get up and go every day and make it happen with no complaining."

