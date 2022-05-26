Age My Way: Mahalia Taylor

RICHMOND, Va. -- Older adults in the City of Richmond enrich the communities in which they live, play, volunteer, lead, mentor, work and raise their families. Just as each community is unique so are the older adults who live and age within them. This year’s theme for Older Americans Month - “Age My Way” embodies the idea that everyone is unique and there is not a “right or “wrong” way to age. Aging is as diverse as the communities where our older adults are aging.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging and Disability Services will feature each week older adults who are engaged and playing vital roles within their communities. Beyond the health benefits of aging in place or within communities, older adults can provide infinite wisdom, historical perspective and tend to volunteer more than any other group which helps persons of all ages.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging & Disability Services strives to promote independence and enhance the dignity of Richmond’s older adults, individuals with disabilities and their families through a community-based system of opportunities, services and protections; to ready younger generations to enjoy their later years; and to help society and government plan and prepare for the changing demographics.

Older Americans Month is led by the Administration on Aging, part of the Administration for Community Living.

Join us as we highlight older adults who are entrepreneurs, civically involved, working and staying active in the City of Richmond.

Mahalia Taylor is 93 years young. Born in 1928 in Ashland, VA, she was one of 10 children. Mahalia moved to New York City when she was 18 where “slipped right into the crowd.” After working in the fabric industry as a seamstress she returned to live in the Richmond area in order to help take care of her brother who was ill. She joined the Senior Connections’ Shiloh Friendship Cafe where older adults gather to do activities and have lunch. There, she considers herself to be a “troublemaker” - in a good way! While attending the group for years she seeks to “get people moving” by sparking new activities for the group.

She has a contagious smile and great sense of humor and seems to be the glue to help people come together, especially with her two children, grandchild and extended family. Mahalia used to love to cook for big groups of her family but she laughs and says now that the “kitchen is closed.” She still drives and likes to be a helper for her friends, such as taking a friend who was blind to meetings where books are read aloud. In her free time she likes to do puzzles and play cards.

When asked how we can all live longer happier lives, Mahalia says she lives by four things,” Hope, Faith, Happiness and Love.” She says, “Be kind to people and they will look out for you too.”

Mahalia’s portrait will be featured on one of two new huge 12 story banners that will be hung on City Hall aimed at Transforming Perspectives on Aging by highlighting the vibrant lives of older adults in our community.

