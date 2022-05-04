Age My Way: Leigh Battle

RICHMOND, Va. -- Older adults in the City of Richmond enrich the communities in which they live, play, volunteer, lead, mentor, work and raise their families. Just as each community is unique so are the older adults who live and age within them. This year’s theme for Older Americans Month - “Age My Way” embodies the idea that everyone is unique and there is not a “right or “wrong” way to age. Aging is as diverse as the communities where our older adults are aging.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging and Disability Services will feature each week older adults who are engaged and playing vital roles within their communities. Beyond the health benefits of aging in place or within communities, older adults can provide infinite wisdom, historical perspective and tend to volunteer more than any other group which helps persons of all ages.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging & Disability Services strives to promote independence and enhance the dignity of Richmond’s older adults, individuals with disabilities and their families through a community-based system of opportunities, services and protections; to ready younger generations to enjoy their later years; and to help society and government plan and prepare for the changing demographics.

Older Americans Month is led by the Administration on Aging, part of the Administration for Community Living.

Join us as we highlight older adults who are entrepreneurs, civically involved, working and staying active in the City of Richmond.

Leigh Battle is an entrepreneur, volunteer and active older adult in the City of Richmond that believes in empowering others to achieve their goals. Ms. Battle, a native of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, has lived in the City of Richmond for over 35 years serving the community as a Realtor® and Associate Broker using her expertise to help build, uplift and revitalize communities. She stepped into the realm of real estate after working 18 years for Verizon.

She is a member and Deacon at the St. Paul’s Baptist Church, where she helped establish the Stephen’s Ministry, which helps to support people maneuver through life’s many challenges while helping them become whole again.

After experiencing the many challenges faced by many Medicare eligible beneficiaries turning 65, Ms. Battle founded Senior2Senior Health Plans & Retirement Planning Group LLC, a health care insurance literacy business. Senior2Senior provides Medicare healthcare coverage literacy that is specifically designed to support beneficiaries facing this difficult process. She is a passionate motivational speaker that volunteers with the AARP Speakers Bureau leading virtual and in person meetings discussing topics relevant to older adults.

At seventy-two years of age, Leigh is an advocates for healthy living at all ages and practicing what she preaches. Recently, Leigh began cycling as a form of exercise. She enjoys traveling and spending time with her two adult children and 8 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging & Disability Services is honored to highlight Ms. Leigh Battle as she embodies this year’s theme for Older Americans Month – “Age My Way.”

