Age My Way: John Robertson

RICHMOND, Va. -- Older adults in the City of Richmond enrich the communities in which they live, play, volunteer, lead, mentor, work and raise their families. Just as each community is unique so are the older adults who live and age within them. This year’s theme for Older Americans Month - “Age My Way” embodies the idea that everyone is unique and there is not a “right or “wrong” way to age. Aging is as diverse as the communities where our older adults are aging.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging and Disability Services will feature each week older adults who are engaged and playing vital roles within their communities. Beyond the health benefits of aging in place or within communities, older adults can provide infinite wisdom, historical perspective and tend to volunteer more than any other group which helps persons of all ages.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging & Disability Services strives to promote independence and enhance the dignity of Richmond’s older adults, individuals with disabilities and their families through a community-based system of opportunities, services and protections; to ready younger generations to enjoy their later years; and to help society and government plan and prepare for the changing demographics.

Older Americans Month is led by the Administration on Aging, part of the Administration for Community Living.

Join us as we highlight older adults who are entrepreneurs, civically involved, working and staying active in the City of Richmond.

John was born and raised in Richmond and lived here most of his 75 years. At UVa he got his BA in ‘69 and his MBA in’76, with a brief stint in the Army in between. After working as a computer programmer and graduate school, John worked for Union Camp, a large forest products company in Franklin, VA and then in Wayne, NJ where his work incorporated computer systems, corporate finance and project management.

In 1983, he returned to Richmond to be near his father who had a severe stroke. After working with Blue Cross (now Anthem) and The Computer Company (TCC), John decided to follow his dream of owning his own company and joined a friend in the home building business. He has been building custom homes, doing home renovations, and creating small pocket developments in the Richmond area for the past 33 years.

As he and his clients grew older, John began to focus his business on providing home design solutions to the growing community of older adults. He also applied these solutions for younger people who were facing a variety of health and mobility challenges. As a result, John became actively involved in Senior Connections where he has held various Board positions and worked on the development of the Richmond Regions Age Wave initiative.

John has been married to his lovely wife, Fran for 44 years. His eldest son, Tommy works with him and his youngest son, Jamie passed away 4 years ago. John’s faith has been an important part of his personal and business life. He is an active member in the Presbyterian church and Needles Eye Ministry. His hobbies are reading, gardening, and enjoying nature of all kinds.

John is still actively working as a builder and says,“I’m still not old enough to play golf yet, and I’d rather “wear out than rust out” -- variety is the spice of life!” John will be featured on one of the two new 12 story banners to be hung on City Hall aimed at Transforming Perspectives on Aging.

