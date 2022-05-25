Age My Way: Channie Grant

RICHMOND, Va. -- Older adults in the City of Richmond enrich the communities in which they live, play, volunteer, lead, mentor, work and raise their families. Just as each community is unique so are the older adults who live and age within them. This year’s theme for Older Americans Month - “Age My Way” embodies the idea that everyone is unique and there is not a “right or “wrong” way to age. Aging is as diverse as the communities where our older adults are aging.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging and Disability Services will feature each week older adults who are engaged and playing vital roles within their communities. Beyond the health benefits of aging in place or within communities, older adults can provide infinite wisdom, historical perspective and tend to volunteer more than any other group which helps persons of all ages.

The City of Richmond Office of Aging & Disability Services strives to promote independence and enhance the dignity of Richmond’s older adults, individuals with disabilities and their families through a community-based system of opportunities, services and protections; to ready younger generations to enjoy their later years; and to help society and government plan and prepare for the changing demographics.

Older Americans Month is led by the Administration on Aging, part of the Administration for Community Living.

Join us as we highlight older adults who are entrepreneurs, civically involved, working and staying active in the City of Richmond.

Channie Grant, now 80, was born on June 27, 1941 in Cypress AL, Her younger years were spent working on the family farm with her 8 siblings. In 1958, she migrated to NYC where she completed her education and went on to take courses at the Greater NY Chamber of Commerce. Through this program she was hired by one of the largest accounting firms in the country, Lybrand, Ross Brothers and Montgomery. Channie retired in 1995, after 23 years and 4 promotions.

Meanwhile, in 1964, Channie married her wonderful husband, William Grant, Jr. They were blessed with 2 daughters and 1 son. Now they proudly have 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

After her husband retired in 2010, they relocated to Richmond, VA. Retirement has been full and satisfying. Channie fill her days with writing poetry, gardening, needlework, baking and volunteering at her church. One of her special projects has been working with the juniors in the church school.

Channie shared her generous philosophy that keeps her going,”As long as I am able, I have no intention of slowing down. I have been blessed with so much I can't help but to share it with others.”

Channie will be featured on one of the two new 12 story banners to be hung on City Hall aimed at Transforming Perspectives on Aging.

{*THIS ‘AGE MY WAY’ SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF RICHMOND OFFICE OF AGING AND DISABILITY SERVICES*}

