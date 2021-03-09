“AfroEconomics” with JB Bryan

RICHMOND, Va. -- This past year has been one of growth and development. Today we gained some more knowledge as top financial advisor, JB Bryan shares her inspiration for writing her book, “AfroEconmomics: Our Black Wealth Matters.” To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group, to purchase her new book, or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday evening and Sunday morning, visit their website.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 13:49:48-05
