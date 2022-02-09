Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Adeina Anderson Brings All Things Valentine’s Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Lifestyle and crafting guru Adeina Anderson, of CreativeLifestyles.TV, is here with a plethora of ways to celebrate your Valentine.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:19:53-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Would you consider celebrating Valentine’s Day with a char-TREAT-erie board…I think Bill would. Lifestyle and crafting aficionado Adeina Anderson, of CreativeLifestyles.TV, is here with a plethora of ways to celebrate your Valentine. She creates fun wall art, a char-TREAT-erie board, a Moscow Mule cocktail and two Valentine’s Day gifts the kids can share with their friends. For more information, check out Adeina’s website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!