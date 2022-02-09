Adeina Anderson Brings All Things Valentine’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Would you consider celebrating Valentine’s Day with a char-TREAT-erie board…I think Bill would. Lifestyle and crafting aficionado Adeina Anderson, of CreativeLifestyles.TV, is here with a plethora of ways to celebrate your Valentine. She creates fun wall art, a char-TREAT-erie board, a Moscow Mule cocktail and two Valentine’s Day gifts the kids can share with their friends. For more information, check out Adeina’s website.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:19:53-05
