Addressing medical emergencies with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The reality is no one can be one hundred percent prepared for every emergency that may arise. However, it is great to know that your child can get the expert care they need from Children’s Hospital of Richmond if something were to happen. Today, Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, Physician at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, is here to share his insight. For more information, give them a call at (804)828-CHOR or visit theirwebsite.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU*}

