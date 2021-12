RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica talked with Dr. Rocio D. Lopez, D.D.S. of Virginia Family Dentistry who shared his insight and expertise as well as the many services they offer as it relates to sleep apnea.

Visit Virginia Family Dentistry’s Chester location at 2601 Swiftrun Road. For more information give them a call at 804-751-0300 or visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA FAMILY DENTISTRY*}