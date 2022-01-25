Watch
Addiction or bad habit?

Marci Hopkins, author and award-winning TV host, helps us sort out the two.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Is it a bad habit or an addiction? How do we know the difference? Marci Hopkins, author and award-winning TV host, helps us sort out the two and offers options to break a bad habit or get help if a habit has become an addiction. Marci's book will be released in February. If you would like to know more, please visit her website.

