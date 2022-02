RICHMOND, Va. -- Have you ever considered acupuncture? Ruiping Chi, Licensed Acupuncturist, is here to tell us more about acupuncture and how it can help manage pain, treat allergies and relieve stress. It may also help with chronic fatigue, insomnia and anxiety. You can find out more about Acupuncture and Health Centers by calling 804-308-3561, visiting their website or checking them out on Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACUPUNCTURE AND HEALTH CENTERS LLC.*}