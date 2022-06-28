Ace Liberia’s 9th Annual Projekt for Progress

RICHMOND, Va. -- ACE Liberia is a Richmond and Liberia-based nonprofit whose focus is on training teachers and providing them with ongoing professional development in Liberia. Today, Dr. Sophie Williams joined us to share more about the upcoming 9th Annual Projekt for Progress. Join in the fun July 1st at 7 pm at the Broadberry in Richmond. For tickets and more click here.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 12:14:28-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- ACE Liberia is a Richmond and Liberia-based nonprofit whose focus is on training teachers and providing them with ongoing professional development in Liberia. Today, Dr. Sophie Williams joined us to share more about the upcoming 9th Annual Projekt for Progress. Join in the fun July 1st at 7 pm at the Broadberry in Richmond. For tickets and more click here.
