AACA 54th Annual Antique Car Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Central Virginia’s largest antique Car Show and Swap Meet at Saint Joseph’s Villa happening Saturday, June 10th, 8am-3pm. Bill went down to Saint Joseph’s Villa and chatted with Bruce Woodson, co-chair of this year’s event to learn more. To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit the Richmond AACA website: www.richmondcarshow.com.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 14:25:13-04
