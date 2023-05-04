A "Shaynefully Delicious" Asparagus Tart Recipe

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Shayne Rogers, recipe creator and friend of the show, shared her asparagus tart recipe. For more from Shayne, visit her Facebook page!

1 sheet puff pastry

½ pound fresh asparagus, trimmed

8 oz cream cheese

1 c feta, divided

2 egg yolks

1 egg, beaten with 1 t water

salt

pepper

oregano

olive oil

Set oven to 400 degrees. Roll puff pastry sheet between two pieces of parchment paper to remove creases and thin to approximately ¼ inch. Place on a piece of parchment on a baking sheet. Score the pastry sheet to create a 1-inch border around the outside. Use a fork to dock the pastry sheet inside the border to keep if from puffing. Mix cream cheese, ½ c of feta, egg yolks, ½ t of salt, ½ t of pepper and 1 t of oregano in a medium bowl until well combined and spread on the pastry sheet inside the border. Toss the asparagus with 2 T olive oil, ½ t salt, ½ t pepper, and ½ t oregano until well coated and lay artfully across the cheese mixture. Top with remaining ½ c of feta. Brush the egg wash on the border of the pastry sheet and sprinkle the border with more oregano. Bake for 20 minutes or until pastry has puffed and achieved golden brown deliciousness. Enjoy!

