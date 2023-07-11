Watch Now
A Positively Delicious Taste of Lebanon

Posted at 4:00 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 16:00:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Alex Vazquez and Natalie Schwartz of Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon stopped by to share a traditional Ashta dessert and share more about the Positively Delicious fundraiser benefiting the Positive Vibe Foundation. Join in the fun happening Saturday, July 15th from 6:30pm – 10pm at the Faison Center’s Flo & Tony Guzman Community Center. For more information, visit the website.

