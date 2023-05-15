A “Night to Remember” presented by Dowda Senior Consultants 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for a fantastic night of fun. Jennifer Dowda, Founder of Dowda Senior Consultants and Lissa Greenlee, Executive Director at the Greater Richmond & Central & Western Virginia Alzheimer’s Association stopped by to share more about their event, “Night To Remember” Presented by Dowda Senior Consultants.

The fun is happening Sun., May 21st at 4pm at the ACCA Shriners Center, 1712 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond. Our very own Bill Bevins will serve as Emcee. For more information, visit their website.