RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for a stellar event with stellar food! A Night to Remember is coming up; an opportunity for folks of all ages to celebrate and live it up!“Night To Remember” Presented by Dowda Senior Consultants is happening Sun., May 21st at 4pm at the ACCA Shriners Center, 1712 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond. Our very own Bill Bevins will serve as Emcee. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 12:59:01-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for a stellar event with stellar food! A Night to Remember is coming up; an opportunity for folks of all ages to celebrate and live it up!“Night To Remember” Presented by Dowda Senior Consultants is happening Sun., May 21st at 4pm at the ACCA Shriners Center, 1712 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond. Our very own Bill Bevins will serve as Emcee. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.